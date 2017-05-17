Harambee Stars to play against Angola in friendly

Kenya will play their fourth friendly match of the year at the beginning of June

Kenya national team Harambee Stars will play against Angola in June 4 at Machakos County Stadium.

Football Kenya Federation, through their communication chief Barry Otieno, have confirmed to Goal that Kenya will lock horns with the Central Africans as a final touch in their preparation ahead of Afcon 2019 qualifying tie against Sierra Leone in the same month.

Due to the fact that the match is scheduled outside Fifa dates, only local-based players will take part. "Yes, we have arranged for a friendly match against Angola and they have confirmed availability. The coaches will meet in the course of the week to assemble a team for the task," Barry said.

The match, which comes six days before the Sierra Leone battle, will be the fourth friendly for Kenya in 2017. They drew 1-1 against Uganda, recorded a 2-1 win against DR Congo (in March) and registered a 0-0 draw against Malawi in April.

The Stars are currently at position 78 on the Fifa ladder.