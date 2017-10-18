Harambee Stars to play Rwanda in friendly

This will be the third match for Harambee Stars ever since the country lost Chan hosting rights last September

Harambee Stars will play a friendly match against Rwandan next month.

Stars will use the November 11 match as a built up to the forthcoming Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup to be hosted in the country between November and December.

According to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Media Liaison Officer, Barry Otieno, FKF is yet to decide whether the match will be open even to foreign players.

“We have planned a friendly against Rwanda on November 11. It could involve locally based players because it is not falling under the Fifa calendar of friendly matches. We are still discussing on the venue and this should be made public when an agreement is reached.”

Harambee Stars lost to Thailand and Iraq in the last FIFA international week.