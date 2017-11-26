Harambee Stars report for Cecafa duties

Put is set to hold his first training session on Monday under with assistance from Stanley Okumbi

Harambee Stars reported to camp on Sunday to begin preparation for the upcoming CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.

Cecafa games are set to kick off on December 3, 2017 in Kakamega, Musmia and Machakos Counties.

Stars coach, Paul Put will have exactly six days to prepare the team before kicking off the campaign with a tough Group A match against Rwanda on day one.

Put is set to hold his first training session on Monday under with assistance from Stanley Okumbi.

Full Squad in camp

Goalkeepers: Boniface, Oluoch (Gor Mahia), Gabriel Andika (AFC Leopards), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers)

Defenders: Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Charles Momanyi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Dennis Shikhayi (AFC Leopards), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Wellington Ochieng (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Omar Mbongi (Ulinzi Stars) Isaac Kipyegon (Zoo Kericho)

Midfielders: Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Whyvonne Issuza (AFC Leopards), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Patillah Omotto (Kariobangi Sharks), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Ovellah Ochieng (Kariobangi Sharks), Lawrence Juma (Nzoia Sugar)

Strikers: Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars), Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), George Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Masoud Juma (Kariobangi Sharks), Vincent Oburu (AFC Leopards), Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars), Benjamin Mosha (Sony Sugar), Nicholas Kipkirui (Zoo Kericho)