Harambee Stars tipped to shine against Iraq in friendly

AFC Leopards U-20 coach Boniface Ambani is adamant Kenya has what it takes to down Iraq in a friendly on Thursday.

Harambee Stars is hoping to register a win against the hosts after getting a draw against Malawi in their latest outing. The former international says the players should avoid the stage fright and give the best.

"It is a good exposure to the players, an opportunity for them to show their worth and get a positive result. Chances like these do not come every now and then, so it is a privilege for the players to learn and push for their own development," Ambani told Goal.

"It is going to be tricky for us, but it is a winnable match. The main thing for the team is to learn to take chances when they come their way, it will help in settling fast."

The match will be played from 7pm (Kenyan time) and aired live by Bamba TV.