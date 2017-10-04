Harambee Stars v Iraq friendly to be aired live

The match will be the second on home soil for the hosts after Fifa lifted a ban on the country’s stadiums

Kenyan fans will have the chance to watch Harambee Stars face Iraq in a friendly set for Thursday at Basra Stadium.

Bamba TV have confirmed that they will transmit the match live. The friendly, which falls under the Fifa calendar, will kick-off at 7pm (Kenyan time).

Harambee Stars arrived safely in Iraq on Monday and held their first training session on Tuesday. Zesco United defender David Owino, who will wear the captain’s armband in place of injured Victor Wanyama, was upbeat ahead of the fixture.

“Playing on a different continent will be good exposure for us ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers. We shall gain a lot of confidence and face the qualifiers when we are much more prepared.”

Stars will on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, hold their second training session at the Basra International Stadium, the venue of the first friendly against Iraq. The match will be the second on home soil for the hosts after Fifa lifted a ban on the country’s stadiums.

Full Squad; Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers), Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia); Defenders: Haron Shakava (Gor Mahia), Robinson Kamura (AFC Leopards), Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers), David Owino (Zesco FC), Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Dennis Sikhayi (AFC Leopards), Abud Omar (Slava Sofia) amd Erick Ouma (Kolkheti Poti).

Midfielders: Anthony Akumu (Zesco FC), Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Patilah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Kenneth Muguna, (Gor Mahia), Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi FC), Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars), Eric Johana Omondi (Vasalund’s FC), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker FC) and Cliffton Miheso (Buildcon FC).

Strikers: John Mark Makwata (Buildcon FC), Masud Juma (Kariobangi Sharks), Jesse Jackson Were (Zesco FC) and Michael Olunga (Girona FC).