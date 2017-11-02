Harambee Stars v Zambia friendly called off

The move has been occasioned by Zambia’s inability to fly to Kenya for the friendly that was set for Machakos on Nov. 14

The eagerly awaited friendly match between Harambee Stars and Zambia has now been cancelled.

The move has been occasioned by Zambia’s inability to fly to Kenya in time for the friendly. Kenya were to face the Chipolopolo on November 14 in Machakos County.

“It’s unfortunate that Zambia will not be able to honor the friendly due to what we have understood to be logistical issues around the team’s travel,” said FKF CEO Robert Muthomi.

“As such we have been forced to cancel the friendly,” added Muthomi.

The news about the cancellation comes a day after Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi had named a provisional squad of 28 local-based players to report to camp.

Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia), Gabriel Andika (AFC Leopards), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers).

Defenders: Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United), Wellington Ochieng (Gor Mahia), Dennis Sikhayi (AFC Leopards), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia), Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Charles Momanyi (Kakamega Homeboyz) and Omar Mbongi (Ulinzi Stars).

Midfielders: Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Shaffan Siwa (Chemelil Sugar), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Patillah Omotto (Kariobangi Sharks), Peter Ng’ang’a (Nakuru All-Stars), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Chris Ochieng (Mathare United), Jackson Macharia (Tusker FC) and Whyvonne Isuzza (AFC Leopards).

Attackers: Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars), Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), George Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Masoud Juma (Kariobangi Sharks), Vincent Oburu (AFC Leopards), Chris Masinza (Vihiga United), Simon Abuko (KCB) and Ezekiel Otuoma (Western Stima).