Hard to fault claims of Expert Eye in Dewhurst

Expert Eye can give Sir Michael Stoute a second Bet365 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday 31 years after he won what is more often than not the pre-eminent two-year-old colt’s race of the season with Ajdal, a colt which subsequently turned out to be his best sprinter.

Unlike Enable, Khaled Abdullah’s flagbearer this season who did not run until November of her juvenile season, this Juddmonte homebred is much more precocious winning on debut before turning Goodwood’s Vintage Stakes into something of a procession coming home four and a lengths clear of Zaman.

Though Aidan O’Brien runs four, very nearly half the field including US Navy Flag who is going for the rare Middle Park-Dewhurst double, the biggest danger looks like John Gosden’s Emaraaty.

The Dubawi colt half-brother to Izzi Top, cost 2.6m gns a year ago and was a very eye-catching winner of a Newbury Novice Stakes winning by a lot more than the two and a quarter length margin would suggest.

Who Dares Wins, who won the Betfred Cesarewitch Trial rarely runs a bad race on the Flat and Alan King’s gelding, who loves nothing more than a strong pace on a galloping track, can land the real thing on Saturday.

O’Brien’s quest to equal Bobby Frankel’s record 25 Group Ones in a season stalled on 23 on Friday when Laurens, who made virtually every yard of the running to win the Bet365 Fillies Mile – just - for Karl Burke and jockey PJ McDonald at Newmarket.

O’Brien, who withdrew the ante-post favourite Happily with a temperature, had to settle for second with the fast-finishing September who was beaten a nose.

Burke, whose stable has been flying all summer, was delighted. “That was good apart from the last two strides,” said the trainer welcoming in his seventh Group One winner. “She’s a galloper rather than a speed filly at this stage of her career and though we’d rather have taken a lead we had to let her use her stride. She wasn’t cheap but has always had a fantastic action and long stride. She’s light on her feet for a big filly.”