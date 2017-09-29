Hard work finally paying off for Jordon Ibe, says Eddie Howe

After a dismal debut campaign at the Dean Court outfit, the 21-year-old is starting to live up to his early billings

Jordon Ibe is finally reaping the benefits of hard work, according to Bournemouth coach Eddie Howe.

The Anglo-Nigerian joined the Cherries from Liverpool last summer but failed to register a goal or an assist in 26 games across all competitions.

This season, Ibe has weighed in two assists in five encounters and the English tactician has lauded his 'willingness to improve and develop himself'.

"Working with Jordon, I have always seen someone who wants to do well and he certainly has the talent and the tools," Howe told Bournemouth Echo.

“Trying to put it all together in the toughest league in the world is not easy, especially for someone so young.

“But he has been coming in on his days off. He has done extra work with all the coaches and has shown that willingness to improve and develop himself.

“Sometimes you get instant rewards for that and sometimes it takes time. When you don’t get the instant returns on that work, you feel like you are not necessarily improving at the rate you want to.

“That’s the challenge – how willing are you to keep going back and doing the right things to eventually get that payback?

“I think that is what Jordon has done. He has been patient and, hopefully, he is now seeing some progression and reward for all the endeavour he has put in," he concluded.