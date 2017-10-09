Hardaker provisionally suspended for positive drugs test, will miss World Cup

Zak Hardaker will not feature for England at the Rugby League World Cup with a positive drugs test resulting in a provisional suspension.

Castleford Tigers full-back Zak Hardaker has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance and will not be considered for England's Rugby League World Cup squad, the Rugby Football League (RFL) has announced.

Hardaker was a surprise omission from Castleford's Super League Grand Final squad for last weekend due to "a breach of team rules", the Tigers going down 24-6 to Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford.

The RFL has revealed a sample taken from the 2017 Man of Steel nominee after the Super 8s match between Castleford and Leeds last month returned an adverse finding.

As a result, Hardaker has been handed a provisional suspension and will not form part of Wayne Bennett's England squad for the World Cup.

An RFL spokesperson said: "The Rugby Football League can confirm that Zak Hardaker is provisionally suspended from all competition after it received notification from UK Anti-Doping that he had tested positive for a banned substance following a Super 8s game between Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos on September 8, 2017.

"He will therefore not be considered for the England Rugby League World Cup squad due to be announced today [Monday] at 12pm [local time]."

Castleford immediately suspended Hardaker after being informed of his positive test last Thursday and will make no further comment until the outcome of the case has been determined.

Hardaker apologised for letting "everyone at the club down" and denied taking a substance to enhance his performance.

He said in a Tigers release: "I would like to apologise to my Castleford Tigers team-mates, the staff and all fans for my enormous error of judgment.

"I was given an opportunity by this great club and in what has been one of the most important weeks in its history, I have let everyone at the club down. For that, I truly apologise.