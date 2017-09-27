Harlem Globetrotters respond to Liverpool boss Klopp over substance-versus-style debate

The basketball side took to Twitter to remind the German that it is possible to have an attractive style while earning consistently good results

Harlem Globetrotters had a sharp response for Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool boss referenced them when discussing the substance-versus-style debate.

The Reds have caught the eye with their fluid football going forward so far this season, though their attacking style of play has often been let down by defensive mistakes at the other end.

As a result, Liverpool's form has been patchy in all competitions of late, earning just one victory in their last six games in all competitions.

That solitary victory came last weekend as Klopp's side managed to dig in and beat Leicester City 3-2 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson.

And after the match, Klopp said he told his players it is about earning results rather than playing beautifully every week, using the Harlem Globetrotters - renowned for their stunning style - as an example.

However, the basketball side have since taken to Twitter to respond to Klopp and Liverpool by reminding them it is possible to get the balance right between playing well and earning consistently-good results.

They wrote on Twitter: “If you want to talk results, we've won 4,211 consecutive games @LFC.”

That's got to hurt...