Harlequins 27 La Rochelle 34: England's prodigal son Ryan Lamb outfoxes rising star Marcus Smith

La Rochelle made history on their Champions Cup debut by coming to The Stoop and claiming a 34-27 victory in a high tempo and entertaining affair that will result in much soul-searching from the London side.

Quins will regret not being able to make more of their chances, particularly during long periods spent on the opposition line in the second half. It was not for want of trying, but a lack of composure will cause concern.

Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston was keen to emphasise his side’s will in trying to quell both La Rochelle’s attack and defence.

“I am disappointed but I thought we gave everything. I thought there was great commitment from us right throughout the game, we never stopped trying right to the bitter end.

“They are a class act, they are a really good side, they took their chances and we didn’t take enough of ours.”

The cliché that French teams do not travel well proved wrong as La Rochelle put in an impressive performance and showed character in keeping Quins out in the game’s closing minutes.

Jamie Roberts in action for Quins Credit: GETTY IMAGES More