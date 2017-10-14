Harlequins 27 La Rochelle 34: England's prodigal son Ryan Lamb outfoxes rising star Marcus Smith
La Rochelle made history on their Champions Cup debut by coming to The Stoop and claiming a 34-27 victory in a high tempo and entertaining affair that will result in much soul-searching from the London side.
Quins will regret not being able to make more of their chances, particularly during long periods spent on the opposition line in the second half. It was not for want of trying, but a lack of composure will cause concern.
Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston was keen to emphasise his side’s will in trying to quell both La Rochelle’s attack and defence.
“I am disappointed but I thought we gave everything. I thought there was great commitment from us right throughout the game, we never stopped trying right to the bitter end.
“They are a class act, they are a really good side, they took their chances and we didn’t take enough of ours.”
The cliché that French teams do not travel well proved wrong as La Rochelle put in an impressive performance and showed character in keeping Quins out in the game’s closing minutes.
Kingston praised La Rochelle’s gutsy display while lamenting the opportunities his side failed to capitalise on: “They were unbelievably tenacious when they were under the pump big time in the last 10-15 minutes.
“I thought we could crack them if we could keep the heat on. Intensity was the key, you have to keep intensity on. The fact they got off to such a fast start, and we never got ahead on the scoreboard, meant we were the side under pressure. Every time we got close to them, they would pull away.
“Their ability to be resilient under the greatest pressure impressed me greatly but we didn’t help ourselves because we turned the ball over at key times. If we kept it longer they would have cracked because we were playing some smashing rugby at times.”
La Rochelle are the only club making their Champions Cup bow this season after finishing the Top 14 regular season as league leaders. They lost out on a place in the final to Toulon. Perhaps the huger from that defeat is what's fuelling their European charge.
They demonstrated their desire from the outset with hooker Hikairo Forbes scoring just minutes into the game.
Former England Saxons fly-half Ryan Lamb, who moved to La Rochelle from Worcester this season, proved a savvy signing, nailing all bar one of his kicks from the tee and playing an important part in directing his side around the pitch.
Harlequins seemed to wake up and gain composure after leaking the opening score, with full-back Mike Brown looking particularly spritely on his return from injury. Two-time British and Irish Lion Jamie Roberts did what he does best, busting through to set up second row Charlie Matthews for Harlequins’ opener.
Despite tough tackling and plenty of heart from former Australia captain James Horwill, La Rochelle continued to show class and endeavour with World Cup-winning New Zealand No 8 Victor Vito injecting confidence into his side.
Fellow back-row forwards Kevin Gourdon and Zeno Kieft also looked impressive in the build-up to tries from inside centre Geoffrey Doumayrou and prop Danny Priso.
Harlequins managed to avoid the gap widening too much as Brown set up 21-year old centre Marchant for a try just after the half hour mark to take the score to 17-24.
The Jaune et Noir began the second half as they did the first with Doumayrou scoring off the back of a break from Lamb that exposed Marcus Smith's inexperience defensively. A try bonus point secured after 44 minutes - not too shabby for competition newcomers.
Harlequins would have been hoping to exploit La Rochelle in the second half in terms of fitness and stamina as French clubs have the reputation for not putting the same effort into conditioning as their Anglo and Celtic counterparts, but this side showed that perhaps they are setting a new template for French clubs, particularly as they defended with a man down for 10 minutes when Gourdon was sent to the sin bin.
Harlequins camped on the La Rochelle line looking for a breakthrough, and it eventually came just after the hour mark as prop Will Collier crashed over, taking the game back to 10 points. Harlequins secured their losing bonus point via a Smith penalty in the game’s closing moments.