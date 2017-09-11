Harlequins' Catrakilis avoids surgery despite fractured bone in throat

Demetri Catrakilis suffered a fracture to a bone in his throat during Harlequins' win over Gloucester but will not need surgery.

Harlequins fly-half Demetri Catrakilis will not need surgery despite suffering a fractured bone in his throat during Saturday's 28-17 Premiership victory over Gloucester.

Catrakilis was making just his second appearance for Quins and opened the scoring with a penalty at Twickenham Stoop before taking an opposition shoulder to his neck.

Director of rugby John Kingston confirmed after the match the 28-year-old had been taken to hospital having struggled to breathe on the pitch.

Quins have announced Catrakilis remains under observation but will not need an operation.

A club statement read: "Harlequins fly-half Demetri Catrakilis remains in hospital after sustaining a small fracture to a bone in his throat during the match against Gloucester on Saturday.

"The fracture does not require surgery and Harlequins will provide a further update when available."

There is no timeframe on Catrakilis' potential return to action.