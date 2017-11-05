Harlequins complete sensational comeback to snatch Anglo-Welsh Cup victory at Saracens

James Lang's nerveless conversion deep into injury time completed a sensational comeback for Harlequins as they kicked off their Anglo-Welsh Cup campaign with a 30-29 win at Saracens.

Tries from Harry Sloan, Alofa Alofa and Elia Elia looked to have been in vain as Quins battled back from a 26-5 deficit but Josh Ibuanokpe dotted down late on and Lang split the posts to finish with a 10-point haul.

Jack Nay, Nathan Earle and Tom Whiteley crossed for the Aviva Premiership leaders, who saw the boot of 20-year-old fly-half Max Malins score 14 points.

With both sides missing several regulars on international duty, only Nick Tompkins remained from Saracens' win over London Irish, while Harlequins made 12 changes of their own.

Having gone behind to an early Malins penalty, Quins struck back through Sloan, who was slipped through by Lang after Ben Glynn stole possession inside Saracens' 22.

Try number two nearly arrived a couple of minutes later, but stand-in captain Charlie Mulchrone knocked-on while off-loading for what would have been a certain score when three yards out.

The away side were constantly let down by their discipline at the breakdown in the first half, and two further Malins penalties put Saracens back on top.

