Harlequins fly-half Demetri Catrakilis breaks bone in his throat and stops breathing in Premiership fixture

It is unknown how long Demetri Catrakilis will be out for: Getty

Harlequins fly-half Demetri Catrakilis stopped breathing for several seconds as he fractured a bone in his throat during a collision with an opponent’s shoulder in the win over Gloucester this weekend.

The South African-born stand-off was injured after he was hit near his throat minutes after he kicked the first penalty of Quins’ 28-17 win at the Stoop in what was his first appearance since joining the club over the summer.

It is unclear how long the 28-year-old will be out of action for but he will not require surgery for the “small fracture”.

Following the game, Quins director of rugby John Kingston revealed Catrakilis was struggling to breathe as his windpipe was blocked and he was consequently taken to hospital.

“He was struggling to breathe on the pitch,” Kingston confirmed after the game. “The area to breathe properly was not clearing which needed to get oxygen.

“We needed to get him to hospital. They will probably assess him overnight. It is precautionary but when you get a blockage like that, it is something you have to react quickly to.

“It was a shoulder to his throat. That was causing him difficulty and, indeed, he did not breathe for a few seconds. But then he started to and the oxygen helped him after he came off the pitch.”