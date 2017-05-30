Harper, Strickland suspended for setting off Nationals-Giants brawl

Bryce Harper and Hunter Strickland were banned for their roles in a brawl in MLB.

Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper has been suspended for four games and San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland will sit out of six for their roles in a benches-clearing incident at AT&T Park on Monday, Major League Baseball announced.

Strickland plunked Harper on the hip with a fastball with his first pitch to the Nationals star in the eighth inning.

It set off a brawl that ended with Strickland being dragged to the Giants dugout by three of his team-mates.

Both Harper and Strickland received an undisclosed fine for fighting. Harper was also punished for charging the mound and throwing his helmet, MLB said.

The suspensions had been scheduled to be effective Tuesday, but both players have elected to appeal.

The discipline will be held in abeyance until the appeals process is complete.