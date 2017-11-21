Harrison Manzala opens Ligue 1 account with brace as Amiens compound Lille woes

A goal in each half by the DR Congo international handed the Unicorns a comprehensive home win against the struggling Danes

Harrison Manzala opened his French topflight account with a brace as Amiens handed Lille a 3-0 defeat on Monday night.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men attracted a barrage of criticism for their awful start to the campaign, and that continued at Stade de la Licorne as Manzala inspired his side to a comprehensive home triumph.

An entertaining first half saw both sides look a danger going forward, with the visitors in particular guilty of wasting numerous chances to take the lead.

Eventually, Amiens found the breakthrough in the 36th minute through the 23-year-old, but that never seemed to jolt Lille into life.

Two minutes into the second half, Christophe Pélissier’s side added the second thanks to the same man who was assisted by Lacina Traore. However, Mazala was replaced in the 71st by Emmanuel Bourgaud.

And five minutes to the end of the encounter, substitute Moussa Konate powered in the third goal to send Bielsa’s side back home in shame.

The goals also marked an end to the DR Congo international’s 14-match barren spell for the club in the league - as they now placed 12th with 15 points from 13 games.

The visit Stade Saint-Symphorien on Saturday for their encounter with relegation-threatened Metz.