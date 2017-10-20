Harry Angel to star on Champions Day

Traditionally, the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes over a mile and the Qipco Champion Stakes over a mile and a quarter have been the sexier races on Ascot’s £4.3 million British Champions Day card.

But while Ribchester can crown himself Europe’s best miler and Poet’s Word is fancied to end his season on a career high in the Champion Stakes, it is Godolphin’s sprinter Harry Angel, who can emerge as the day’s star performer and clearest-cut champion by adding to this season’s victories in the two top speed events, the July Cup and Haydock Sprint.

Clive Cox’s handling of the Dark Angel colt has been exemplary. Harry Angel was narrowly beaten by Caravaggio in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, but while that horse’s form has dipped, Harry Angel has gone from strength to strength and his four-length victory at Haydock last month was an exceptional performance.

On Saturday, he faces an even stronger field; The Tin Man, last year’s winner, loves Ascot and that is worth a few pounds, but he has 5½ lengths to find from Haydock on Harry ­Angel. Karl Burke will fancy his chances, especially on soft ground, with last year’s Commonwealth Cup winner, Quiet Reflection, who looked something like her old self at Naas recently and she is reportedly flying up the gallops at home.

However, the result, I strongly suspect, will be a win for the hot favourite, especially as Cox is as happy with Harry Angel as he was going into Haydock and, last night, would not have lost sleep if the rain was lashing against his bedroom window with his colt having proved himself on soft ground. On Friday he said: “We’re very happy with him, whatever the conditions.”

Ribchester’s only blip this season has been in appalling conditions at Goodwood when beaten in a tactical race by shock winner Here Comes When. Even then Richard Fahey’s colt was coming back at the finish and I would be amazed if Here Comes When beats him again, even on very soft ground.