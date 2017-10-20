Harry Angel to star on Champions Day
Traditionally, the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes over a mile and the Qipco Champion Stakes over a mile and a quarter have been the sexier races on Ascot’s £4.3 million British Champions Day card.
But while Ribchester can crown himself Europe’s best miler and Poet’s Word is fancied to end his season on a career high in the Champion Stakes, it is Godolphin’s sprinter Harry Angel, who can emerge as the day’s star performer and clearest-cut champion by adding to this season’s victories in the two top speed events, the July Cup and Haydock Sprint.
Clive Cox’s handling of the Dark Angel colt has been exemplary. Harry Angel was narrowly beaten by Caravaggio in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, but while that horse’s form has dipped, Harry Angel has gone from strength to strength and his four-length victory at Haydock last month was an exceptional performance.
On Saturday, he faces an even stronger field; The Tin Man, last year’s winner, loves Ascot and that is worth a few pounds, but he has 5½ lengths to find from Haydock on Harry Angel. Karl Burke will fancy his chances, especially on soft ground, with last year’s Commonwealth Cup winner, Quiet Reflection, who looked something like her old self at Naas recently and she is reportedly flying up the gallops at home.
However, the result, I strongly suspect, will be a win for the hot favourite, especially as Cox is as happy with Harry Angel as he was going into Haydock and, last night, would not have lost sleep if the rain was lashing against his bedroom window with his colt having proved himself on soft ground. On Friday he said: “We’re very happy with him, whatever the conditions.”
Ribchester’s only blip this season has been in appalling conditions at Goodwood when beaten in a tactical race by shock winner Here Comes When. Even then Richard Fahey’s colt was coming back at the finish and I would be amazed if Here Comes When beats him again, even on very soft ground.
The Churchill of the Spring would have given Ribchester a battle royal, but the Churchill of the summer and autumn has been a different animal. Nothing went right for him in the Irish Champion and he had a hard race in the International before that at York. The improving horse is Andrew Balding’s Beat The Bank and he may give Ribchester most to think about.
The ground will probably be too soft for Highland Reel in the Champion Stakes and although Barney Roy ran well on good to soft at York he is such a good mover the going is likely to be more a hindrance than a help.
Cracksman handles the soft but whether he has the gears dropping back to a mile and a quarter is open to question so, by a process of elimination, I believe Poet’s Word, runner up in the Irish Champion, can prevail.
The immensely popular Big Orange will not be suited by the ground in the Long Distance Cup. Michael Bell’s intention is to run but on Friday he said: “If it was run on Friday afternoon we’d have run but it depends on it does overnight. We reserve the right to change our minds in the morning.”
Order Of St George, his old sparring partner from an epic Gold Cup, is more at home on the ground and Stradivarius, who beat Big Orange at Goodwood, is another to consider, but he too might not be too keen on very soft ground.
A winner for Champion trainer Aidan O’Brien would equal the record of 25 set by Bobby Frankel in 2003 unless Johannes Vermeer wins the Caulfield Cup in the early hours in Australia – in which case a winner at Ascot would give him the record outright.