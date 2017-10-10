Harry Arter: 'This Ireland team always responds to big games and big occasions'

There are better international teams than the Republic of Ireland, boasting better players, with superior skills and technique, but there are not many better at winning when the pressure is on.

Having beaten Wales 1-0 in Cardiff, manager Martin O’Neill must be given a huge amount of credit for securing a play-off place by extending a remarkable run of victories in must-win games.

It began at home to Germany in 2015, when a Shane Long goal was enough to pull off a sensational victory against the reigning World Champions in Dublin, a win that ensured O’Neill’s men secured a play-off place at Scotland’s expense.

It continued in the play-offs when, having drawn away from home in Bosnia, Ireland won the return leg 2-0 to ensure qualification for the European Championships. Then, in France, Ireland also beat Italy in their final group game to progress into the knockout phase of the tournament for the first time in their history.

Although Wales started as favourites in front of their own supporters on Monday night, it was Ireland who triumphed on the back of a disciplined, resolute performance that was capped by a wonderful goal from James McClean.

Martin O'Neill gets his point across on Monday night Credit: PA