Harry Arter: 'This Ireland team always responds to big games and big occasions'
There are better international teams than the Republic of Ireland, boasting better players, with superior skills and technique, but there are not many better at winning when the pressure is on.
Having beaten Wales 1-0 in Cardiff, manager Martin O’Neill must be given a huge amount of credit for securing a play-off place by extending a remarkable run of victories in must-win games.
It began at home to Germany in 2015, when a Shane Long goal was enough to pull off a sensational victory against the reigning World Champions in Dublin, a win that ensured O’Neill’s men secured a play-off place at Scotland’s expense.
It continued in the play-offs when, having drawn away from home in Bosnia, Ireland won the return leg 2-0 to ensure qualification for the European Championships. Then, in France, Ireland also beat Italy in their final group game to progress into the knockout phase of the tournament for the first time in their history.
Although Wales started as favourites in front of their own supporters on Monday night, it was Ireland who triumphed on the back of a disciplined, resolute performance that was capped by a wonderful goal from James McClean.
According to O’Neill, it is down to the courage of his players, although it is their Northern Irish manager who has given them the confidence and self-discipline to believe they can beat anyone, no matter how daunting that challenge may be.
That is why, for all the talk of trying to avoid teams like Italy and Portugal in the play-off draw next week, other countries will be keen not to be paired with Ireland in November.
“I think this group always responds to big games and big occasions,” said Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter. “This is just another one.
“I think it's just the determination to want to win. I'm not saying Wales didn't have that, but you go through the whole team and they're putting their heads in places that others wouldn't necessarily want to.
“The management team have got a great way of motivating players, but most importantly we've got that team spirit that no matter who we're playing, we'll never accept defeat or not being the favourite. We'll always attack games with determination and a willingness to win.
“You look at Italy in the Euros, and Germany just before that in the qualifying campaign, this side has proved that we can beat anyone on our day. The game against Wales was a huge game and a tough game, and we came out victorious. We'll definitely attack the play-off with confidence.”
Arter has grown in stature within the Irish squad, having missed out on selection for the Euros last year. The thought of moving on from disappointment with a place in a World Cup squad will fuel the 27-year-old when he plays for club and country over the next few weeks.
“In football you have a lot more lows than highs,” he added. “So, you really want to take moments like this in and realise how special it is.
“You have a moment to yourself in the changing room and you do have that feeling of proudness for yourself and for your family who are watching. And it sets up a lovely fixture next month.”
“Even if I did go to the Euros, to play in a World Cup is... I wouldn't say a much bigger competition, but it's the pinnacle I think.
“It's a tournament that's obviously only every four years and for a nation like Ireland to qualify would be a massive achievement, and to be part of a group that could do that would be something that I'd be ever so proud of.
“They're dreams that you have as a young kid to play in a World Cup, so of course it would be something that I'd be excited about.”