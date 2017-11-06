Harry Kane admits England will need to monitor his fitness after taking 'sore' blow - but is ready to play

Kane admits the sequence of high-intensity matches 'takes it out of you' - Action Plus

Harry Kane has admitted that his fitness will have to be carefully monitored with England this week after taking a “sore” blow against Crystal Palace but he is still prepared to play both friendlies against Brazil and Germany.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino substituted Kane against Palace on Sunday in the second-half, but he had earlier gone down clutching his knee and needing treatment following a heavy tackle by Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

“The knock in the first half was still niggling,” said Kane. “It was a sore one. The manager makes the decisions for the team and he obviously thought that was the best decision.”

Kane had also missed the previous Premier League match against Manchester United due to a hamstring injury.

“The hamstrings are fine but look, we’ve got keep an eye on it,” he said. “It’s something that happened and we don’t want it to happen again. It’s about maintaining it, it’s a long old season so we go away now and we do a bit of work and hopefully get ready for Friday.

Winks made way at half-time with what looked to be an injury