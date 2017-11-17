Harry Kane admits he hates being judged on his Tottenham goals ahead of Arsenal clash

Despite winning the Premier League’s golden boot for the last two seasons, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has revealed he hates being judged purely on his goals.

The Spurs striker, who has 13 goals for the club in all competitions this season, missed England’s two international friendlies in order to recover from a slight injury ahead of this weekend’s north London derby.

He is expected to be fit to start the game against Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday lunchtime as Spurs look to open up a seven-point gap between the north London rivals.

Kane hasn’t scored on his last two games, and went through the whole of August without finding the net, admitted that he gets fed up when people question his ability just because he isn’t scoring.

“Yes, I think so,” said Kane in an interview with Thierry Henry for Sky Sports. “There was a stage a couple of seasons ago when I wasn't scoring goals and people said I was not the same player because of the dry spell.

“But I was playing really well and was pleased with how I was playing – I was holding it up well and bringing others into play.

“That's why the gaffer never thought about dropping me. Then I went on this goalscoring run and probably wasn't playing as good as I could but because I was scoring it covered things up and people thought I was a great striker again.

“Nowadays you are judged on goals, which isn't always fair, but unfortunately that's part of the game.”