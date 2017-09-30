Harry Kane's record in September after two more goals for Tottenham against Huddersfield brought

After going scoreless in August yet again, Harry Kane’s two goals for Tottenham Hotspur against Huddersfield on Saturday meant the Englishman has now scored 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country in September.

His second goal also meant he has now overtaken both Carlos Tevez and Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time Premier League goalscoring charts.

Kane has seven goals in seven days to wrap up the month of September so we look back at every goal he scored during the month.

September 1: Malta 0 England 4 (Kane 2)

Kane broke his season's duck early in the second half and rounded off a flattering England win in stoppage time with the last of three late goals.

September 4: England 2 Slovakia 1

Kane took a back seat as Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford scored the England goals to overhaul Slovakia's early opener.

September 9: Everton 0 Tottenham 3 (Kane 2)

Kane's mishit cross brought him his first club goal of the season and Christian Eriksen's strike put Spurs in control by half-time before Kane netted again in the first minute of the second period.

September 13: Tottenham 3 Borussia Dortmund 1 (Kane 2)

Son Heung-min's opener was cancelled out by Andriy Yarmolenko but Kane restored Spurs' lead and netted again on the hour to make the game safe.

