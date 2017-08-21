Harry Kane calls for transfer window to close before the season starts despite Tottenham leaving their business late

Harry Kane agrees with moves to close the transfer window before the Premier League begins, saying it would put players in a more settled frame of mind.

With still 10 days to go until the summer window closes, the fixtures at the end of August are likely to be overshadowed by late business. That situation has led to moves to try and bring about some kind of window restriction once the Premier League actually starts - at least between English clubs - and Kane feels that would be to the benefit of the players.

“I think yeah, there have been talks about maybe closing it before the start of the season,” the Tottenham Hotspur striker said. “Me personally I think that would be good. I think when the season starts it would be good to just everyone is where they are at. You get on with the season.

“At the minute there is always players going here and there and there is a lot of talk for some players and maybe they should be concentrating on the season. Let’s see what happens in the future but my opinion I think it would be good to end it when the season starts.”

Asked about Spurs’ own capacity for late deals, given that their first signing came this weekend with Ajax’s Davinson Sanchez and they still want to make three more, Kane said: “At most clubs now everyone waits until the last minute to see who they can get and who is the best deal and it is understandable. Why would teams not do that? In my opinion it should probably not be open now but it is what it is.”