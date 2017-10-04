Harry Kane to captain England against Slovenia but Gareth Southgate yet to decide on permanent skipper

Harry Kane will captain England against Slovenia but boss Gareth Southgate is yet to decide who his permanent skipper will be.

Tottenham striker Kane was named Three Lions captain for the Group F clash on Thursday, but England head coach Southgate hasn't decided on the long-term destination of the armband.

"He's certainly someone whose leadership qualities are invaluable to us as a team and he's clearly in a very good moment in his form," Southgate said of Kane. "We really enjoy working with him and I've known him a long time. He's improved and is maturing all the time as well."

When asked who England's captain will be for the long term, Southgate added at a press conference: "I haven't decided yet.

"The important thing for me was when we looked at the group of players at the start, we saw potential leaders but lads who hadn't had experience of leading and how do we allow for that to happen, and how do we give them a feel of it, and I think that's worked well over the last few months.

"All of those experiences will stand them in good stead. Different situations, different opportunities to be in front of people, sharing a responsibility of team. I think that's key."