Harry Kane is the complete forward – Zidane an admirer of Kane

Zinedine Zidane branded Harry Kane the "complete forward" ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Tottenham on Tuesday, but was quick to insist that he is not their only weapon.

Kane has been in lethal form so far this season, scoring 15 goals for club and country, including five in the Champions League, and he will undoubtedly be eager to inspire the downfall of Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Kane 5/1 FGS with dabblebet

The England international's development into a world-class striker was seemingly evidenced by his nomination for the Ballon d'Or, with Kane impressing throughout 2017.

He has been so good that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola even referred to Spurs as "the Harry Kane team" recently, a trap Zidane opted to sidestep.

But the Frenchman's praise of the 24-year-old is not likely to see reports of Madrid's interest in him quieten down.

Harry Kane Tottenham More