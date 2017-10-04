Harry Kane credits 2017 form to new nutrition regime as he is named temporary England captain

Harry Kane is in the shape of his life and the form of the life, with 13 goals in his last eight matches for England and Tottenham Hotspur. It might look easy from afar but Kane said it is down to him working harder than ever, especially on his diet and recovery at home, away from the structured environment of the training grounds and team hotels.

Specifically, Kane has employed a personal chef, who is an expert in sports nutrition, who comes to his house six days a week to prepare healthy food. Kane says that is why he is quicker, stronger and leaner than ever now, better at holding off defenders, and even why he recovered quicker than expected from his ankle ligament injury sustained back in March.

Speaking at Spurs’ training ground at Enfield on Wednesday afternoon, but in preparation for England’s game with Slovenia on Thursday night, Kane explained the changes he has made in his own life recently, and the benefit that has shown on the pitch.

“I started doing it on 1 January, a new year's resolution,” Kane explained. “I met the guy in December. I don't know what made me go for it. We had a baby on the way, we knew that would take up a lot of time. I was cooking, my missus was cooking, the food was getting boring.” He then clarified he meant his own cooking, not his fiancee’s.

“I had a guy come round and explained what you could do, eating the right food at the right times,” Kane said. “It blew me away a bit. I'd never looked too much into it, but he explained what the body does and how he could help me recover. He helped me in the recovery from the injury, with foods I was eating.” When Kane injured ankle ligaments on 12 March, it was feared he would be out for six to eight weeks. He was back within four.

