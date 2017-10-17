Is Harry Kane so effective alongside a second striker?

It is hard to imagine Mauricio Pochettino having circled Tottenham’s visit to the Bernabeu as the moment he would unleash Harry Kane in partnership with Fernando Llorente when he signed the Spaniard on the last day of the transfer window but that was the big gamble in what was a surprise team selection.

Kane did briefly play with Vincent Janssen at the start of last season but has otherwise led the line alone since beginning his extraordinary goalscoring rush three years ago.

Pochettino’s decision was largely framed by the absence of Dele Alli (and Alli’s touch-maps confirm just how often takes up positions which are not dissimilar to that of a second striker) but selecting another big physical forward alongside Kane was still quite a departure.

Pochettino would have had two main considerations. The first was ensuring that Kane was not isolated and that when his team did have possession they would have two targets up-field who were adept at holding the ball up and bringing others into play.

The second part of his thinking was probably also a realisation of how set-pieces might offer one of the best chances of attacking success and main areas of defensive salvation.

Fernando Llorente partnered Kane up front in Madrid More