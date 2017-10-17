Is Harry Kane so effective alongside a second striker?
It is hard to imagine Mauricio Pochettino having circled Tottenham’s visit to the Bernabeu as the moment he would unleash Harry Kane in partnership with Fernando Llorente when he signed the Spaniard on the last day of the transfer window but that was the big gamble in what was a surprise team selection.
Kane did briefly play with Vincent Janssen at the start of last season but has otherwise led the line alone since beginning his extraordinary goalscoring rush three years ago.
Pochettino’s decision was largely framed by the absence of Dele Alli (and Alli’s touch-maps confirm just how often takes up positions which are not dissimilar to that of a second striker) but selecting another big physical forward alongside Kane was still quite a departure.
Pochettino would have had two main considerations. The first was ensuring that Kane was not isolated and that when his team did have possession they would have two targets up-field who were adept at holding the ball up and bringing others into play.
The second part of his thinking was probably also a realisation of how set-pieces might offer one of the best chances of attacking success and main areas of defensive salvation.
The big obvious danger, however, was soon evident. When Tottenham did not have the ball, it left a huge added onus on the eight other outfield players to track back and cover the often mesmerising range of passing and interchanging of positions by Madrid.
Stopping a Madrid midfield containing Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro and Isco is hard enough with equal numbers but here it was largely left to just to just three players in Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko and Christian Eriksen.
This trio deserve enormous credit for the disciplined nature of their performance. There were early signs of Tottenham’s two strikers crowding into one another’s space but they soon actually got their positions sprted and Llorente did largely try to drop back into Alli’s usual role.
His selfless approach and the industry and defensive resilience behind them was what ensured that they just about carried it off.
Yet was Kane less effective than usual? Marginally, but Llorente was still intelligent enough to let him largely operate as the main central striker and he was his usual threat whenever a chance presented itself.
The sheer physical presence of both them, allied to Jan Vertonghen, almost led to a goal from an early corner and Llorente also brilliantly dissected the Madrid defence in the second half to create a chance from which Kane would usually score.
Alli’s extra mobility still makes him a better foil for Kane, both in terms of getting behind a defence and also helping his own team out of possession but it was a mark of the training ground ethic under Pochettino that this new system remained effective.
Llorente was sensible enough to mostly defer to Kane and drop rather deeper than he might prefer and the rest of the team underpinned his outlook with their concentration and discipline.
Kane should be an even bigger threat when these teams again meet at Wembley in two weeks if he is again alongside Alli and there is more freedom for Eriksen but the team do now have a Plan B that they know can work against even the very best teams in the world.
The Verdict
Moment which changed the match
Madrid approached the second half with a tangible injection of pace and urgency in their passing but, having already missed two excellent first-half chances, Karim Benzema was brilliantly denied by Hugo Lloris and a sense grow that it might be Tottenham’s night.
Most influential player
Hugo Lloris. Easy to pick one of the Madrid midfielders who dictated the tempo of the game or a hero in what was effectively a Tottenham back five but Hugo Lloris was a brilliant last line of defence and his saves ultimately ensured a famous draw.
Crowd rating
8. The Real Madrid fans behind the goal never stopped moving or singing but the Tottenham supporters still made themselves heard from even the highest point of one of Europe’s largest stadiums.
Referee rating
Szymon Marciniak. 8. Largely let the game flow and was correct in awarding the first-half penalty against Serge Aurier
Match rating
7. A game and result that will live longer in the memories of Tottenham fans than those from Real Madrid but a match of considerable quality and vast resilience.