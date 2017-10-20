Harry Kane is England's most talented footballer, but is not world class yet

Harry Kane is knocking on the door of the world's elite, but is not there yet - REUTERS

It is often said in football the word ‘legend’ is applied too loosely. The same must be said of the phrase ‘world class’.

Too many players are given this tag, but we should pause before handing out such lavish compliments.

That is why I do not agree with those arguing Harry Kane is a world-class footballer. He isn’t. Not yet.

My criteria for world class status are stricter than excelling in the Premier League, no matter how long Kane terrorises defences domestically.

World class players are those who deliver in the post-Christmas stage of the Champions League, shining in the quarter-finals and beyond.

World class players are those who deliver at major international tournaments.

By the end of this season Kane might tick both boxes. He has the credentials, but until such time becoming English football’s most talented footballer is not enough.

There was a comment by Pep Guardiola when asked about Kevin De Bruyne’s superb start to the season. I loved it.

“If you want Kevin to be considered one of the best he has to win titles,” said Guardiola.

In that sentence Pep encapsulated my argument. De Bruyne is the best player in the Premier League at this moment. But one of the greatest managers of all time is telling him how much farther he has to go. The same applies to Kane.

I agree he is one of the finest strikers in the world, but it's not solely about being one of the best of your generation. The stage on which you consistently apply that talent also matters.

If selecting a world XI, would Kane join Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo in the line-up? No. Not at this moment.

Kane’s form compares favourably with his goalscoring peers, but his task is to go beyond them.

