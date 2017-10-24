Harry Kane eyeing place alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as one of the greats

When Harry Kane was a young footballer, he was never quite one of those special talents constantly talked up as being potentially one of the best in the world, but absolutely everyone who worked with him greatly respected his very distinctive - and very deep - desire for self-improvement. He would take every little lesson or detail on in a bid to hone his game - to the point he is where he is now.

That is an attitude that is essentially identical to Cristiano Ronaldo’s, and it is one major reason why Kane now has absolutely no reticence about becoming one of the best in the world, of winning individual awards like the Portuguese did with Fifa’s ‘The Best’ on Monday night.

“That’s what I want to do,” Kane said after Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday. “I’ve told you before, at some stage I want to be the best player in the world and to do that you have to be up there with these players. They set the standards, Ronaldo and [Leo] Messi, so for the rest of us it’s about trying to catch them and get up there. The numbers are good but for me, it’s more important to be winning these big games against big teams. It shows we are coming together as a team and getting better. That’s the most important thing. We will see where we finish at the end of the year but it’s always my aim to be up there with the very best.”

That will happen if he keeps scoring at the rate he is, and it should also mean Tottenham keep winning games and finally win trophies, because Kane currently seems like he could be one of those rare players who could well put in “a Ronaldo season”: one of those genuinely block-busting campaigns where his goalscoring stats defy all modern trends, and he hits more than a goal game - maybe into the 40s. That really is no exaggeration.