Harry Kane out of Tottenham's trip to Manchester United with minor hamstring strain

Kane is substituted during the win over Liverpool last weekend - REUTERS

Harry Kane is out of Tottenham's lunchtime Premier League clash with Manchester United on Saturday after his club confirmed the striker has suffered a minor strain to his left hamstring.

Kane was substituted during Spurs' win over Liverpool last weekend, with what was thought to be cramp.

But 24 hours ahead of the Old Trafford match, the club confirmed it was in fact a hamstring strain. Mauricio Pochettino said it will be "impossible" for Kane to feature.

Kane has struck 17 goals for club and country already this season, including 13 in September alone.

