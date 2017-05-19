Harry Kane more 'mature' and 'experienced' player this season, says Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Harry Kane has ‘matured’ as a player this year, with the 23-year-old poised to retain the Golden Boot after another stellar season at the north London club.

Despite enduring two sizeable lay-offs this term, Kane has scored a total of 26 league goals for the side – four of which came in Thursday night’s stomping 6-1 rout of Leicester City.

The young Englishman now stands two goals ahead of rival Romelu Lukaku and heads into Sunday’s game at Hull with the opportunity to reclaim the Golden Boot award.

When asked after Thursday’s win how Kane has improved this season, Pochettino said: “I think the most important thing is [he is] more mature and experienced, and then he’s so professional.

“It’s difficult to find another striker like him.

“Harry is in good form, we hope he keeps that form for the next few games.”

The Tottenham manager was keen to share his praise, though, insisting that Son Heung-min, who clinched a brace against Leicester at the King Power, similarly deserves credit for his role this season.

“He [Son] deserves a lot of credit and his goals,” he added.

“I think he was one of the key players of the season, like Harry, like [Dele] Alli.”

Pochettino added that the Korean has similarly evolved throughout the past 10 months at Tottenham but argued that the former Bayer Leverkusen player still has room to improve.

“Yes of course [Son has been as influential]. Losing Harry he [Son] was our main striker, [he] gave us a lot of goals.

“He is still young and can improve. It’s his second season in the Premier League. He can improve next season again.”

Away from Tottenham, Kane has also set his sights on the return to international duty.

England take on Scotland in a World Cup qualifier on 10 June and the forward has said he is looking forward to representing his country again.

Kane leads the race for the Golden Boot

“It is going to be a lively game," he added. "Every England game is important. I have been injured for the past few camps so I am really looking forward to getting out there and hopefully putting on that Three Lion shirt and scoring."

On whether or not he thought he'd be able to recreate Thursday night's feat and claim another hat-trick, Kane said: "That would be nice.

"I am looking forward to hopefully getting a couple of goals and winning those two games we are playing."



