Harry Kane nominated for 2017 Ballon d'Or

Harry Kane has been named on the 30-name shortlist of players in contention to win the 2017 edition of the Ballon d'Or.

France Football, who organise the even following a split from Fifa, are releasing the names of those nominated in groups of five throughout the day on Monday.

Kane joins the likes of Neymar, Philippe Coutinho, Robert Lewandowski and Luis Suarez in already being announced.

The Tottenham Hotspur and England forward has had an extraordinary year in front of goal, scoring 43 times in 37 appearances for club and country, including the winner in both of England's matches over the recent international break.

Kane's exploits recently led Pep Guardiola to describe Tottenham as "the Harry Kane team", with his record of more than a goal per game this year good enough to rival the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

