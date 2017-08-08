Can Harry Kane overcome August blues to end Spurs' Wembley woes?

Tottenham Hotspur have been best team in the Premier League over the past two seasons, amassing a league-high points total of 156 – 10 more than the next best team (Arsenal) during that period.

They’ve also scored the most goals (155) and conceded the fewest (61) in that time.

And yet they have no silverware to show for it. Twice they’ve been beaten to the title, first falling foul of the astonishing Leicester City story before a resurgent Chelsea galloped to glory last season.

While clubs all around them have been splashing out astonishing amounts of cash to strengthen their respective squads, for Mauricio Pochettino the aim was simply to keep his squad together.

Only Kyle Walker has left the club so far – a £50 million move to Manchester City that was seen as good business by the club.

Now Spurs are primed for another all-out assault on ending their 56-year wait for a league title, and once again their home form will be vital.

Key to a points return that leaves them among the favourites for this season’s Premier League title has been the victories in north London. Spurs were unbeaten at home last season, with 17 victories and two draws at White Hart Lane, and they lost just once at home in 2015-16.

But this season there will be no more home comforts on which to rely. With their new stadium still in construction, Spurs are having to play their home matches at Wembley Stadium – a venue at which they’ve precious little to shout about.

Including their UEFA Champions League collapse last term, when they failed to progress past the group stage, Spurs have won just twice on their previous 11 competitive visits to Wembley.

“When you are focused and you feel that your home is White Hart Lane it’s so difficult to change,” admitted Pochettino in May. “It’s so difficult to change your mindset and be ready when you are so comfortable at White Hart Lane. But next season there’s no excuse. Next season it’s Wembley only.”

A 2-0 friendly victory at their temporary home over Juventus will have provided a boost, and they must build on that when the Premier League season kicks off. England’s national stadium can no longer be a bogey venue for the Argentinian’s charges.

“The crowd have always been good, even in the Champions League when we played at Wembley the crowd were fantastic. It was just our performances on the days weren't great,” admits star striker Harry Kane, who hit 17 goals in 16 Premier League appearances at the Lane last term.

“We're just excited to take the next step, take the next challenge and that is going to be even more difficult next year… [but] I am not too worried.”

