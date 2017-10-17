Harry Kane proves he belongs in the company of Cristiano Ronaldo

Yes, he can shine on a cold Wednesday night in Stoke, but could he do it on a warm Tuesday evening in Madrid? Reversing the preposterous Lionel Messi line, football wondered whether Harry Kane could justify all that towering praise in the Bernabeu, home of the 12-time European champions and Cristiano Ronaldo’s personal stage.

The answer was yes, even if a fingertip save by Keylor Navas with 20 minutes left denied Kane a moment of ecstasy, far below the strip of 4,000 Tottenham fans, who celebrated this fine 1-1 draw as if it were in the late knock-out rounds. Kane burst to life around 18 minutes into this game and was intermittently a menace from then on, forcing Raphael Varane into the error that gave Spurs the lead through an own goal, before His Lordship equalised from the penalty spot just before half-time.

We should go no further before mentioning another Harry - Winks - who, at 21, displayed remarkable character and positivity against the Madrid midfield heavyweights, Luka Modric and Toni Kross. Tottenham: ‘the team of Harrys’.

The real credit for this hard-won point must go to Tottenham’s defenders, and especially Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham net. But if Kane’s intention was to appear a natural at this level, he could return to London satisfied, though he will curse himself for that 70th-minute miss.

Ronaldo, who also let opportunities slip, was making his 143rd Champions League appearance here while Kane was making his sixth. The respective goal tallies are now 110 to seven. No stat could protect Kane, however, from the sense that this was his grand arrival in this echelon.

Keylor Navas denies Harry Kane with a fingertip save Credit: AP More