Harry Kane returns to Tottenham training ahead of Real Madrid clash

Harry Kane has returned to training ahead of Tottenham's crunch clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The Englishman sat out last week's EFL Cup loss to West Ham before missing the defeat to Manchester United at the weekend too.

Kane limped off towards the end of Spurs’ 4-1 thumping of Liverpool a weekend before after scoring twice following a twinge to his hamstring but could now feature in the home Champions League game with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Kane's injury was never likely to be a long-term absence with Pochettino confirming last week he could have risked playing against United if forced.

“No, no. It’s a decision from the doctor and medical staff not to take a risk," he replied when asked if he could've played. "It’s no sense to take a risk when the problem is small and we can fix it in a few days, probably.”