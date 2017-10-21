Harry Kane reveals he wants to be a 'one-club man' and finish his career at Tottenham

Harry Kane has revealed he would love to be a one-club man and finish his career with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with moves to Real Madrid or Manchester United and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte called him his ideal signing during the summer.

It is thought that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s insistence on a very strict wage structure – which sees no player earn more than £100,000-a-week – would be a way of other clubs luring Kane away from north London, but the England striker has reassured fans that if it’s up to him then he’s going nowhere.

“I’d love to be a one-club man,” he told the Daily Mirror. “It depends on how the club goes forward and managers etc, but I’ve said I want to stay here, as we’re in a great place at the moment.

“The training centre is amazing, the new stadium is coming, the manager is fantastic and we’ve got a young team. So it’s great.

“For me, it’s just about winning — improving and trying to win trophies . When my career is finished, that’s what I want to look back on and be proud of so hopefully that will be the case.

“We’re all very happy here and have signed long-term contracts. Rumours can be compliments as it shows we’re doing good as a team but we don’t take any notice of them, we’ve got a job to do here.”