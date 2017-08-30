Harry Kane rubbishes August hex as he discusses Daniel Levy's negotiating and Danny Rose's Tottenham comments

Kane knows he will start scoring soon after failing to net so far this season: Getty

It’s got to the point where the England players are joking about it with Harry Kane, even though he may reap his revenge against many of them over the course of the season.

Yes, they’ve been laughing about Kane's supposed hex on scoring in August with Tottenham Hotspur, as they prepare for Friday’s World Cup qualifier in Valetta.

“The Malta game is on September 1, so we’ve all had a little joke about it. I should be good to go now,” Kane smiles.

He proves that by later blasting a foam ball past stand-in goalkeeper Dele Alli in the indoor football hall at St George’s Park, but insists it just isn’t on his mind.

“You guys know that I won’t be too worried about that. I’ve had two very good seasons without scoring in August before, so I just need to keep my head down and work hard because I know the goals will come. I’ve hit the post twice this season, so I am getting in the right positions. I am feeling good and sharp, so I’m not too worried.

“I’m going to have spells like this, but it just seems to be at this time of the year, no matter what shape I am in.

“I just have to stay mentally focused and do my job. My job now is to try to score for England in these next two games and go from there.”

Kane is one player who won’t be going anywhere in the transfer market today, or for the foreseeable, as he reveals that he doesn’t have a buy-out clause and still has absolutely no interest in playing for anyone but Tottenham Hotspur.

“No, I haven’t and I haven’t really thought about it. I’m fully committed to Spurs, as you all know, so there is no reason to have one to be honest.”

Kane doesn’t have too much interest in deadline day either, even though he plays for a club - or, rather, a chairman in Daniel Levy - who have become famous for late deals and being the most active on the last day.

“To be totally honest I don’t really have it on. Of course the gaffer will get in who he wants to get in. I’ll be interested to see who we get in but I’m not that interested in other teams. I’m focused on Tottenham.

“Daniel likes to do it on the last day to get the best deal, but we just have to wait and see. Daniel is a great businessman, the way he runs the club, the new training ground, the new stadium, he does what he wants to do. Some chairmen are different. But he does what he does and feels it’s the best way to help out the team.”

Kane hasn’t quite had to face Levy down at the other end of negotiations, mind.

“I don’t do my contracts myself. He’s a businessman, he knows what he wants, he’s been around for a long time, he’s great for our club, he runs it in a very good way. The facilities we've got now are second to none so from our players’ point of view, I don’t deal with him face to face so I wouldn’t know how intimidating he really is.”

