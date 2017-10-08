Harry Kane scores again but England's win against Lithuania fails to end World Cup qualifying campaign on a high

It wasn’t quite the kind of attacking exhibition that Gareth Southgate wanted, but it was a win to close out the qualifying campaign, and had just enough signs of life to show that the “real work” the manager has desire for so long ahead of the World Cup has at least started.

Harry Maguire and - especially - Harry Winks also did well on their debuts, while the new 3-4-3 formation offered promise, but this 1-0 victory away to Lithuania was still settled by something that has already become pleasingly old hat and reassuringly routine: a Harry Kane goal.

The captain’s 27th minute penalty after Dele Alli had been taken down was his seventh goal in six internationals, and his 12th for his country in all.

Leading the line, leading the way, and solving so many issues. Even if Southgate doesn’t manage to put together the flowing attack that he has spoken, it makes such a difference when you have a guaranteed goalscorer like Kane.

There were at least signs of the fluency that the manager wants to develop in this team, and some greater creativity. England were finding their front three much more quickly than in recent games, and that offered the platform for Alli and Marcush Rashford to link up in lively fashion.

There were more than a few moments when the two, playing either side of Kane, interchanged at pace and thereby fired England’s attacks with a real energy and menace. Both were also more than willing to add a flourish to their game, Alli lifting it over his marker, Rashford offering so many flicks.

One of the Manchester United star’s jinking runs in from the right almost produced a fine goal, and one of Alli’s from the other side ended up producing the only goal. He was hauled down in the box by Linas Klimavicius, and Kane stepped up to do the usual.