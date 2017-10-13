The Harry Kane team? Guardiola's last Barcelona side was more dependent on Messi

We use Opta statistics to compare Mauricio Pochettino's "Harry Kane team" with Pep Guardiola's all-conquering side at Barcelona.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has strongly refuted Mauricio Pochettino's allegation that he disrespected Tottenham by calling them "the Harry Kane team".

The disagreement came about after Guardiola made the comment following City's 1-0 away win over champions Chelsea in the final fixture before the international break.

When assessing the strength of City's title rivals, the former Barcelona boss said: "We're in September. Chelsea won 13 games in a row last season. We have [Manchester] United and the Harry Kane team, who scores every game two or three goals."

Pochettino responded: "I know Pep, when he's excited after an amazing win he struggles to keep his position and be a gentleman," he said. "It was disrespectful for many. When he was at Barca I never said, 'the Messi team'.

Guardiola has now insisted he was simply lost in translation and that he knows Spurs are more than just Kane, but what do the Opta numbers, analysing the league performances of Guardiola's famous Barca side, say?



Barcelona were more reliant on Lionel Messi

Guardiola spent four seasons at Barcelona and Opta statistics show his side became more dependent on Messi in every year.

In his first season (2008-09), Messi was responsible for either a goal or assist in 32.4 per cent of Barca's total. That is fewer than Kane in Pochettino's first year with Spurs, when Kane's 21 goals and four assists were 43.1% of his side's total (25 from 58).

But the trend changes from there.

While Kane's contribution to Spurs' goals has stayed relatively steady at 43.1%, 37.7%, 41.9% and 42.9% this season, Pep's Barca lent on their superstar more and more.

From 32.4% in year one, Messi is then involved in 44.9% the following season, putting him above Kane in Pochettino's second campaign.