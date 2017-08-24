Harry Maguire and Nathaniel Chalobah called up to England squad for World Cup qualifiers

Harry Maguire has earned his first call up to the senior England squad: Getty

Leicester's Harry Maguire and Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah have both been called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia.

Maguire has impressed at the heart of the Foxes' defence since his £17million move from Hull City in the summer, scoring in their 2-0 win over Brighton last weekend.

Chalobah, meanwhile, joined the Hornets this summer - the same team he enjoyed a successful loan spell at in 2012 while the Hertfordshire team were in the Championship - after giving up on waiting for a chance at Chelsea.

Chalobah's form for Watford has earned him his first England call-up

Neither have been called up to a full England squad before although both have U21 experience. Maguire has played one game for the U21s back in 2012 while Chalobah has made 40 appearances, including for current Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

West Ham's Aaron Cresswell and West Brom midfielder Jake Livermore have also been included in a young looking squad. John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Jese Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Michael Keane also all feature.

It will be Southgate's first England squad without Wayne Rooney, who retired from international duty this week. He steps down as the country's all-time top scorer but revealed that the Three Lions boss did ask him to reconsider.

Danny Welbeck returns to the squad having not played for a year; 3-2 win over Germany in March 2016, while uncapped Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford also steps up from the Under-21 squad. Adam Lallana – scorer of England's winner in Slovakia last September – misses out due to injury.

Southgate's Three Lions will meet up on Sunday before travelling to Malta for next Friday's game before welcoming Slovakia to Wembley three days later, the team just two points behind them in Group F.

England currently sit top of the group with 14 points from six games and could seal qualification for the tournament in Russia next summer if they beat Slovakia and other results go their way.

England squad to face Malta & Slovakia: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Jack Butland (Stoke City), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford), Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United), Jermain Defoe (AFC Bournemouth), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Hart (West Ham United, on loan from Manchester City), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Michael Keane (Everton), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)