Harry Redknapp and Birmingham City part company after sixth straight defeat

Harry Redknapp helped Birmingham avoid relegation last season but they have suffered a dip in form: Getty Images

Harry Redknapp and Birmingham City have "parted company" following a sixth straight defeat.

The Blues lost 3-1 at home to Preston North End on Saturday afternoon, leaving them second from bottom in the Championship, and announced the news shortly afterwards.

Lee Carsley, a former midfielder for the club and currently a coach with their development squad, will takeover as caretaker manager.





Redknapp joined Birmingham on a temporary deal in April, helping the club avoid relegation on the final day of last season.

He then signed a one-year contract in the summer before recruiting 14 new players and leaves just two weeks after the transfer window shut.

Speaking after the Preston game, which saw Daniel Johnson, Jordan Hugill and Tom Barkhuizen reply to Maxime Colin's opener, Redknapp insisted he was still up for the fight.

"We have got to lift ourselves. There is a team waiting to gel but we have suffered several injuries to key players," he said.

"Fans deserve better and that was my motivation to carry on this season.

"I do not come to work because I need the money, I enjoy the job and leaving home at 5.15 every morning. I would love to be the manager to bring some success to Birmingham."

That is a task that will now fall to someone else.