Harry Redknapp confirms interest in Ogenyi Onazi and Afriyie Acquah

The Blues' boss has disclosed his readiness to cash in on the Nigeria international and Ghana international this summer

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp has confirmed his interest in signing Trabzonspor’s Ogenyi Onazi and Torino’s Afriyie Acquah.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss revealed his desire to secure the services of Onazi and Afriyie as he plans to strengthen his midfield forces for an improved display in the Championship this season.

Redknapp remains optimistic to land either of the duo to join Senegal’s Cheikh Ndoye and DR Congo’s Jacques Maghoma in the Saint Andrews’ Stadium.

Afriyie scored two goals in 20 Serie A games for Torino last campaign while Onazi featured in 32 Turkish Super Lig games for the Şenol Güneş Stadium outfit last season.

“We are trying to get him [Onazi], he is a good player - an outstanding player,” Redknapp told Birmingham Mail.

“We are hopeful, I don’t know where we are at today, the people who deal with that are off dealing with it.

“Hopefully it’s getting there.

“Another good player, Ghanaian boy [Acquah], strong, aggressive, good midfield player.

“It would probably be one or the other. You have got to see what you can get - and if you can get them both you have got to make a decision.

“If you can only get one, you take him and if you can’t get any - you just pray. We are trying to get one of them in.”iye