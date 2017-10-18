Harry Winks flourishing under power of Mauricio Pochettino’s trust

What most stuck with Harry Winks from one of the greatest nights of his career so far was his pre-match message from his manager. In the dressing room at the Santiago Bernabeu, before going out to play in front of 76,589 people, Mauricio Pochettino pulled Winks to one side and delivered a simple message: “Play your natural game.”

Winks has only ever started five Premier League games and this was just his fourth in the Champions League. He made his England debut this month but he is still a stranger to the big-time. Which is why it was such an impressive show of trust from Pochettino to tell him to play how he felt comfortable at Real Madrid. Many 21-year-olds are still finding their voices as footballers and need plenty of careful instruction. But Winks is more mature than plenty of players older than him, and takes everything in his stride. Which is why Pochettino trusts him so much and why he will surely be part of the England squad at the World Cup in Russia next year too.

“When the manager tells me I’m playing, and to play my natural game, it obviously gives me massive confidence individually,” Winks said. “When I go out onto the pitch, I feel I have to repay the manager’s faith in me, as well as that of the players and staff.”

Winks’ rise at Tottenham into the first team – and into the England set-up – is the story of the power of Pochettino’s trust. Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Eric Dier all had some first team experience, at Spurs or elsewhere, before Pochettino picked them. But Winks is younger than any of them and had no senior experience before Pochettino took over. His whole senior career has been with him.

“He instils confidence in all of us, especially at a young age,” Winks explained. “That it is important to play free, to enjoy yourself, which he always reiterates. Just to go out there and play and enjoy it. He has this natural demeanour about him, so you want to do well for him. He’s a fantastic manager and a great person. When you step on the field, you always want to do well for him as well.”