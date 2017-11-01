Harry Winks to retain England place; but there's no room for Jack Wilshere

Harry Winks has retained his place in the England squad while Jack Wilshere has not played enough, and is not fit enough, to be selected.

Gareth Southgate will name his squad tomorrow at Wembley Stadium ahead of the forthcoming prestige friendlies at home to Germany and Brazil in preparation for next summer’s World Cup.

Winks’ Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Danny Rose may also be included with Southgate haven spoken to the left-back about his fitness. Rose is regarded as a shoo-in for the World Cup squad when he fully regains his form after a long injury-lay-off.

Arsene Wenger disclosed that he had held talks with Southgate over Wilshere before Arsenal’s Premier League fixture at home to Swansea City on Saturday and threw his weight behind a recall for the midfielder who has not been selected for 17 months.

“He (Southgate) just asked me how he is and I said ‘no restrictions’. He’s in a very good way. I think he’s ready, personally,” Wenger said.

Wilshere hasn't done enough yet to earn a recall for England