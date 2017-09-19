Harry Winks set to make first Tottenham start in six months after recovering from ankle injury

Harry Winks is set to make his first start in six months on Tuesday evening: Tottenham Hotspur FC

Harry Winks will make his first Tottenham start in almost six months this evening after recovering fully from his ankle injury.

Winks has made three brief substitute appearances so far this season as Spurs have been cautious with his return from injury. He was not included in the England Under-21 squad for the September international break in case there was further inflammation in his ankle.

But he now feels fully fit again and will be part of a strong Tottenham team facing Barnsley at Wembley in the third round of the Carabao Cup tonight.

Winks made 33 appearances for Spurs last season, 12 from the start, marking his breakthrough into the first team. But in the 2-0 win at Burnley on 1 April he fell awkwardly and tore a medial ankle ligament.

That put him out for the rest of the season and the European Under-21 Championship in June.

