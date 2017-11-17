Hartley's Toro Rosso deal will not affect Porsche status

Brendon Hartley is now a full-time driver for Toro Rosso but his status with Porsche has not changed.

Porsche will keep Brendon Hartley under contract despite him taking a permanent place in Toro Rosso's driver line-up.

Hartley has contested the last three grands prix for Toro Rosso, claiming 13th place in the United States before failing to finish in Mexico and Brazil.

He will race alongside Pierre Gasly in 2018, with the New Zealander having sought alternative employment after Porsche decided to end their Le Mans Prototype programme at the end of 2017.

Hartley won the World Endurance Championship twice for Porsche and also tasted glory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year.

Asked if Hartley's contract with Toro Rosso affected his status with Porsche, team principal Andreas Seidl told Motorsport.com: "Not really.

"Obviously we will put some limitations in terms of what he can do for us, because he will have quite a busy schedule.

"But with the history we have built together, we definitely want to continue.

"The programme within Porsche motorsport is huge, and there will be plenty of opportunities also for Brendon within the Porsche family also in the next years."