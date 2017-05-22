Haskell 'devastated' for Vunipola despite 'dream' Lions call

Billy Vunipola's injury absence from the British and Irish Lions tour saddened James Haskell, despite him profiting with a call-up.

James Haskell admitted to feeling mixed emotions after earning a maiden call to the British and Irish Lions squad as cover for the injured Billy Vunipola.

Star number eight Vunipola will miss the tour to New Zealand with a shoulder injury, and has been replaced by England team-mate Haskell, 32.

Though delighted at seeing a "childhood dream" come true, Haskell's anguish over his international team-mate's luck remains a factor.

Vunipola has spent the past two years battling knee injuries, which limited his involvement at the 2015 World Cup and this year's Six Nations.

"It's a bit of a mixed one for me," Haskell told Sky Sports.

"Billy V's a good friend of mine and an incredible player, he's one of the best, if not the best, number eights in the world at the moment and I'm devastated for him because he deserved it after his form. He's a huge loss for the boys.

"I've had the opportunity and I'm very excited about that and very humbled because it's a childhood dream of mine. I never thought I would be going on a Lions tour."

Haskell will put any thoughts of the tour to the back of his mind, however, as he puts all his attention on helping Wasps win Saturday's Premiership final against Exeter Chiefs.

"It's a double-edged sword because we've got a huge Premiership final this weekend - that's my only focus," he said.

"You have to go well, you have to play well. The club's waited so long to get into a final, you have to give 100 per cent.

"If I make it through then we'll see what happens on Sunday."