Hassan Al Thawadi: Qatar’s World Cup cooling technology now used in agriculture

Hassan Al Thawadi, the Secretary General of the Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), informed that the cooling technology’s benefits isn’t primarily restricted to being utilized at the World Cup stadiums.

In cooling technology, the stadium is cooled in a way which lowers energy consumption and keeps fans and players alike comfortable regardless of the temperatures outside.

On November 21, Qatar will be five years away from hosting the 2022 World Cup. However, despite it being branded a ‘winter World Cup’, the temperatures in Doha are touching close to 30 degrees Celsius during the day.

Khalifa Stadium Birds eye More

Al Thawadi was questioned on how would Qatar deal with the temperature issue as the weather doesn’t give one a feel of it being a winter World Cup per say.