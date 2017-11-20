Hassan Al Thawadi - I would like Xavi to be Qatar’s coach

Xavi has already announced his decision to hang up his boots at the end of the 2017-18 season with Al Sadd and has expressed his desire to be a coach.

Hassan Al Thawadi, the Secretary General of Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), believes that the former Barcelona midfielder has the qualities required to be a top coach.

“Over the years, former footballers have become fantastic coaches like Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane and Antonio Conte and so on. I believe you have to have a certain character to be a top coach and I believe Xavi has that.

“Whether it was his role with the Spanish national team or with the Barcelona, he needed to have penetrative vision and had to be the controller of the tempo of the game,” he mentioned.

He went on to claim that personally, he would like Xavi to take over the mantle be the national coach of Qatar.

“With the qualities that he has, I have no doubts that he should be a coach. Moving on to whether he should be the coach of Qatar or not, I would like him to be the national team coach. However, I must add that I do not have the authority to decide that. It’s not in my hands.”