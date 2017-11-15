Hat-trick hero Jedinak leads by example to send Australia to the World Cup

All eyes were on Australian talisman Tim Cahill at Stadium Australia, but it was his captain Mile Jedinak who provided the inspiration, and the goals, needed to secure the Socceroos’ World Cup qualification.

The midfield general scored a decisive dead-ball hat-trick from the dead ball to clinch a 3-1 victory over Honduras on Wednesday night to book Ange Postecoglou’s side’s place at next summer’s finals in Russia.

Jedinak broke the deadlock with a 54th minute free-kick in the 54th minute with the help of a huge deflection off Honduras substitute Henry Escobar.

A handball earned Australia a penalty in the 71st minute and a steely-eyed Jedinak stepped up to just squeeze his effort past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Donis Escobar.

