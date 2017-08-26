I haven't decided anything - Nainggolan makes international retirement U-turn

After reportedly retiring from international football, Belgium's Radja Nainggolan has backtracked and insisted he has made no decision yet.

Radja Nainggolan has insisted he is yet to make a decision on his future with Belgium after he was quoted as saying he has retired from international football due to disagreements with coach Roberto Martinez.

The all-action midfielder is regarded as one of the best in the world in his position, but Martinez caused a shock by omitting him from his squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Gibraltar and Greece.

Nainggolan then gave a fiery interview to a Belgian newspaper in which he discussed his issues with Martinez and reportedly said it "makes no sense" to keep fighting for a spot in the squad, adding he was "going to stop international football now".

But there has been another twist in the tale, with the Roma star taking to his official Twitter account on Saturday to backtrack and claim he has not made a final decision.

He said: "If something official is to be said, you will hear it from me. I'm just disappointed. I have not decided anything at all."